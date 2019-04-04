Home Nation

India is unsafe under PM Modi: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Nath claimed he has chalked out various schemes for MP but refrained from sharing them with the media saying model election code of conduct was in force.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:31 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath claimed on Wednesday that the country was unsafe and unsecure under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Ye kahte hain ki Modiji ke bagair desh asurakshit hai, par mai toh kahta hoon ki Modiji ke rahte huye desh asurakshit hai (The BJP people say that the country is unsafe without Modiji, but I’ll say that the country is unsecure and unsafe till Modiji is there),” said Nath, while addressing journalists at Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) HQ in Bhopal on Wednesday.

“The BJP leaders talk about nationalism and national security. I want to question them was the country unsafe before Modiji came to power. I also want to question them that were the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Military Academy, National Defence Academy and Sainik Schools built by Modiji,” questioned Nath.

Before addressing the journalists, Nath released the Congress’ theme song for Lok Sabha polls. The party has also come up with a rap song, besides songs in Nimari, Bundelkhandi and Bagheli (all languages spoken in MP) to expose the Modi government in MP, where BJP won 27 out of the 29 seats in 2014 LS polls.

READ | AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case: Kamal Nath​'s nephew Ratul Puri under ED scanner

When questioned about what was the Congress’s priority, defeating Modi or making Rahul Gandhi the PM, the MP CM said both formed party’s priority as without defeating Modi, Rahul Gandhi cannot become PM.

While speaking about Congress’s possibility in the state in the four-phase Lok Sabha polls, Nath, who is also the MP Congress president said “I’m getting reports from every district, where people are now feeling cheated due to the BJP government at the centre and people will give a befitting reply to the present regime at the centre in the polls. It’s often said that Bhopal and Jabalpur are tough seats for the Congress. But I can confidently say that we’ll win both Bhopal and Jabalpur seats,” said Nath.

Importantly, while Congress has fielded ex-CM Digvijaya Singh from Bhopal, the suspense continues over who will take him from the BJP. The Bhopal seat has been a BJP bastion since 1989.

In Jabalpur, the BJP has fielded its state president and three-time sitting MP Rakesh Singh, while the Congress is likely to field Rajya Sabha member and legal eagle Vivek Tankha from the seat, where Singh defeated Tanka by over 2 lakh votes in 2014 polls.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

When questioned about the Congress manifesto promising scrapping of sedition law once in power, Nath said, “It’s antique law formulated in British era for freedom fighters What is the date of sedition law, please tell me, British time. Shall we keep that law. They (BJP) should be ashamed of themselves and should have scrapped this themselves.”

Referring to his meeting on certain schemes not part of the Vachan Patra, the Congress election manifesto of assembly polls, Nath claimed he has chalked out various schemes for MP but refrained from sharing them with the media saying model election code of conduct was in force and he would announce these decisions on May 24.

On the controversy revolving around Article 370, Nath said the Congress has tried raising all the crucial issues in the manifesto and also talked about this. “The question here is whether Kashmir’s situation was better now or was five years ago.”
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kamal Nath congress PM Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp