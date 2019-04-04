Home Nation

India seeks release of prisoners in Pakistan

India on Tuesday sent a strongly worded note verbale to Pakistan, seeking the release of Indians who have completed their terms in Pakistani jails

Published: 04th April 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Kulbhushan Jadhav

YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  India on Tuesday sent a strongly worded note verbale to Pakistan, seeking the release of Indians who have completed their terms in Pakistani jails, and consular access to five prisoners, including Kulbhusan Jadhav, who was convicted of spying and sentenced to death by a military court.Jadhav’s case is now before the International Court of Justice, which is expected to rule on it in a month or two.

The note also expressed concern over the death of an Indian fisherman, identified as Bhikha, in a Pakistani prison, and sought the release of 15 civilians and 385 Indian fishermen who have been languishing in Pakistan jails despite completing their sentences. “It is requested that urgent and concrete steps be taken to repatriate them to India at the earliest, along with their boats,” it said.

Kulbhushan Jadhav

The lengthy note sent to the Pakistan foreign ministry by the Indian High Commission also said that “the Government of India has been consistently raising with Pakistan its concern regarding missing Indian defence personnel, including Prisoners of War, believed to be in Pakistan’s custody…However, no response has been received.

It is requested that necessary steps be taken to locate, release and repatriate the missing Indian defence personnel believed to be in Pakistan custody.”

The note also requested Pakistan to expedite the grant of visas to the members of the medical experts team, proposed to visit Pakistan to assess the mental condition of believed-to-be-Indian prisoners of unsound mind lodged in different jails of Pakistan; organise early visit of the Joint Judicial Committee to Pakistan; and organise early the visit of the 4–member team to Karachi in connection with release and repatriation of 22 Indian fishing boats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kulbhusan Jadhav

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp