Mahagathbandhan's chances of winning against Congress and NDA in Punjab bleak

Published: 04th April 2019 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH:  A grand alliance against the Congress and the SAD-BJP on all Punjab seats seems to be impossible now as Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA), Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) and the Aam Admi Party have hit what looks like a dead-end. 

The tie-up is not getting stitched even for the panthic Khadoor Sahib seat in support of PDA candidate Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalsa as all the other parties are stuck on their respective stands. 

After the Shiromani Akali Dal (Taksali) on Thursday made it clear that the party will not withdraw its candidate General J J Singh from this seat as it had declared his candidature much before the name of Paramjit Kaur Khalsa was announced by the PDA. "We will neither JJ Singh from Khadoor Sahib seat nor the other candidates from Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur seats. We will only fight on these three seats in the state. Though we respect Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalsa, we feel she should not fight the Lok Sabha elections. She should adopt the way of Rajya Sabha to go to the parliament,’’ said Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, President of SAD (Taksali).

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab President and Member of Parliament from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann also said that Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalsa should not fight these parliamentary elections as she is a 'respectable lady' since her husband sacrificed himself for human rights. She should become a Rajya Sabha member raise the concerns of the people at large.’’

Giving the last push for the possibility of an alliance and an understanding is arrived at when it comes to the crucial Khadoor Sahib seat, former AAP leader and MLA H S Phoolka said, "I am trying to bring all these parties together in support of Bibi Paramjit Kaur Khalsa for the Khadoor Sahib seat. I will soon be talking to the leaders of SAD (Taksali) in this regard. If these parties agree on her then a broader alliance can be worked out on the other seats. I am hopeful something positive will come out.’’
 
President of Punjab Ekta Party (PEP) Sukhpal Singh Khaira said that he has been appealing to other parties to withdraw their candidates and support Bibi Paramjit Kaur in the larger public interest so that they can give a joint fight to the Congress and the SAD-BJP candidates on this seat. PEP whose candidate is Paramjit Kaur Khalsa is a part of the PDA.

