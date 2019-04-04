Home Nation

Boy, 6, wins hearts for rushing chicken to hospital after running over it

Unaware that it was too late to help the bird, the boy went to the hospital alone with the chicken in one hand and a ten rupee note in the other.

The photo of Derek C Lalchhanhima and the chicken that has gone viral on social media

"Innocence is always unsuspicious." The photo of a six-year-old boy from Mizoram that has gone viral on social media reminds us of the Joseph Joubert quote. Young Derek C Lalchhanhima was captured on camera by a nurse at a hospital near his house when he rushed there seeking help for his neighbour's chicken after he accidentally ran over it with his bicycle.

The picture, which has been celebrated as a model of humanity and kindness, has so far received over 1 lakh reactions and 87,000 shares on Facebook.

The photo appeared on the social media platform on Tuesday, when one user called Sanga Says shared the boy's picture explaining his story.  "As per Reports: This young boy from Sairang, Mizoram, accidentally ran over his neighbour's chicken. He took the chicken, ran to a nearby hospital and with all the money he had, asked for help. (I'm laughing and crying all at the same time)." he wrote.

Soon messages of love and affection started pouring in for the boy as more and more people shared the photo. Later, Sanga told media that the boy's father is a friend of his. He said that the boy came home with the chicken after hitting it, asking his parents to take it to the hospital.

The parents were reluctant to tell the child the chicken was dead and asked him to go to the hospital by himself if he wanted. To their great surprise, the emotional boy did so without any hesitation after grabbing all the money he could - a ten rupee note.

The surprised hospital staff asked the sobbing Derek to return home. But he once again decided to set out to help the bird, this time with Rs 100 when his parents finally explained to him that there is nothing he can do. 

Social media users are celebrating the boy's kind gesture and raining accolades on him. Here are some of the responses.

Meanwhile, Sanga on Thursday afternoon posted another photo of the boy holding a certificate and announced that Derek was honoured at his school for his kind act.

"No man knows the value of innocence and integrity but he who has lost them."

