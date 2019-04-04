Home Nation

Pakistani drone intrudes into Indian airspace in Punjab, retreats after fired at

The drone, which was spotted near the Border Out Post (BoP) of Ratoke in Tarn Taran district of the state, was reportedly shot at by security agencies in retaliation.

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A Pakistani drone was spotted in the Khem Karan sector of Punjab on the India-Pakistan
border late on Wednesday late night causing panic in the area.

The drone, which was spotted near the Border Out Post (BoP) of Ratoke in Tarn Taran district of the state, was reportedly shot at by security agencies in retaliation. However, there was no confirmation about the same. Reacting swiftly, the district administration shut down internet services and electricity in the area for the whole night with services resuming this morning. 

Talking with this correspondent, Kulwant Singh a resident of Ratoke village said, "I was sleeping with my family at around 9 PM yesterday when we heard three loud shots as if it were firing by the security forces and as we came running out in panic. Our neighbour told that some flying object had come near the village and it was fired at before it retreated. The power supply and internet services were shut down within minutes and were resumed in the morning today.’’

"The villagers belonging to the border area are again in panic due to last night’s developments. A few are contemplating to shift to nearby towns or cities leaving their belongings and livestock in the villages.  Again, they will not be able to stay away from their villages for long. We are always living in constant fear at the border,’’ says Surjit Singh Bhaura, vice president of Punjab Border Kisan Welfare Society.

Earlier on Sunday night too, four Pakistani F-16s fighters which were flying close to the international border in the Punjab sector along with drones were chased away by Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 jets of Indian Air Force. It is suspected at that time also they were doing the surveillance of the area.

