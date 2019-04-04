Home Nation

Sachin Pilot demands 'white paper' from Centre's achievements in last five years

He accused the BJP of talking only on issues like religion, caste, India-Pakistan to divert people's attention from "actual problems" like unemployment.

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot (Photo|PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot Thursday demanded that the Narendra Modi government release a "white paper" on what it has achieved through programmes launched in the last five years.

He said the government had given "a dozen slogans" like Standup India, Digital India and Make in India, but its time to release figures of what it has achieved through all such schemes.

"The government should bring a white paper to tell people what was the result of such slogans," he said. Terming the Congress's election manifesto revolutionary, Pilot said the party has released a "grounded, wide and visionary manifesto" while keeping in mind the present situation.

He accused the BJP of talking only on issues like religion, caste, India-Pakistan to divert people's attention from "actual problems" like unemployment.

He said, "The BJP leaders were hiding behind the Army to cover up the government's failure".

"The BJP has given a new definition of nationalism. Those who are anti-BJP are anti-national. Every single citizen loves the country and is united in the interest of the nation," he said.

