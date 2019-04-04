Home Nation

SC examining if CJI comes under RTI Act purview

The Supreme Court on Wednesday began the process of examining whether the office of the Chief Justice of India comes under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

Published: 04th April 2019 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2019 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday began the process of examining whether the office of the Chief Justice of India comes under the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act. A five-judge Constitution bench, comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, was hearing appeals filed by the Supreme Court itself, challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court, holding the office of the CJI as a public authority for purposes of the RTI Act.

The debate on the issue has been raised a decade after the Delhi High Court ruled in favour of an RTI activist Subhash Chandra Agarwal, who sought to know the details of the assets of judges, and directed the apex court registry to furnish the information sought. The apex court rejected Agrawal’s request at the time.Agrawal then moved an appeal to the Central Information Commission (CIC), which directed the apex court registry to furnish information. The registry challenged the CIC’s order before the Delhi High Court, which ruled against it. 

Appearing for the Supreme Court, Attorney General KK Venugopal said such RTI disclosures might affect the independence of the judiciary. He said, “RTI act is in existence since 2005 and it sets out as to what would be the rights to information and what would be the restrictions on that right. A totally new environment has come into existence by passing this law which invokes constitutional provisions.”

The top law officer also argued against the disclosure of any of the information sought and submitted, saying that making information pertaining to judges’ appointment available in the public domain would be detrimental to the independence of the judiciary.Venugopal said, “Disclosure of file notings and reasons for not appointing/recommending a particular candidate as a judge would be against public interest. Such information should be absolutely confidential. Otherwise, the Collegium judges cannot function independently.”He also stressed on the need to treat information on appointments as a separate class.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RTI act CJI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
Braving the scorching heat, Congress President Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, began a roadshow Thursday in Kerala's Wayanad constituency as part of his campaign for the April 23 Lok Sabha elections. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Kerala's Wayanad 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp