Shiv Sena threatens to file sedition case against Mehbooba

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Thursday threatened to file a sedition case against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her comments on Article 370.

On March 30, Mufti warned that if the Centre scraps Article 370, then its relationship with Jammu and Kashmir will come to an end.

"If you break that bridge (Article 370)... Then you will have to renegotiate the relationship between India and Jammu and Kashmir. There will be new conditions... A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you? If you scrap Article 370, your relation with Jammu and Kashmir will be over," she had said.

Shiv Sena further spokesperson Sanjay Raut "rubbished" her comments and said, "What Mehbooba Mufti spoke is rubbish. A sedition case should be filed against her. Congress in its manifesto had said that they will remove the sedition law if they are voted to power. Will he agree with Mehbooba Mufti's statement?"

Demands have surfaced time and again to revoke Article 370 along with Article 35 (A), which grants special rights and privileges to the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir.

