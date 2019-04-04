Home Nation

Trying to identify 'RG' whose name appears in AgustaWestland probe, ED tells court

ED wanted to identify one "RG" in whose name entries of over Rs 50 crore were made in the diaries of an accused -- Sushen Mohan Gupta

Image of the the AgustaWestland helicopter. (File)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Enforcement Directorate told a Delhi court Wednesday that it was trying to identify one "RG" whose name has appeared multiple times during the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case probe.

The agency made the submissions while seeking extension of custodial interrogation of an accused -- Sushen Mohan Gupta -- arrested in the case.

ED's special public prosecutors D P Singh and N K Matta told the court that the agency wanted to identify one "RG" in whose name entries of over Rs 50 crore were made in Gupta's diaries.

"The custodial interrogation of Gupta is required as he is misguiding the probe by deliberately giving wrong explanation of abbreviations in his diaries wherein abbreviation 'RG' finds mention in many pages as well as pen drive data.

"More than Rs 50 crore shown to have been received from 'RG' between 2004 to 2016, whereas the 'RG' identified by Gupta, i.e., Rajat Gupta, had admitted having cash transactions wish Sushen from 2007 onwards and the same are being quantified," the agency told the court.

The agency submitted that Sushen said he only knew one 'RG' who was Rajat Gupta, whereas Rajat denied the transactions which were made in the name of RG and said he not the person being referred to.

ED told the court that Sushen was not coming out with true and correct fact or identifying who is the real RG mentioned in the entries.

