Twice-a-week bar on civilian traffic in Jammu and Kashmir

Two days — Sunday and Wednesday — would be designated for exclusive movement of security forces’ convoys.

By Fayaz Wani
SRI NAGAR:  Stung by allegations of security lapse, the J&K government on Wednesday banned civilian movement on the 270-km Srinagar-Jammu highway for two days a week, for the next two months, to allow smooth passage of military convoys.The decision comes in the wake of a failed suicide attack with a car bomb on a CRPF convoy last Saturday that was meant to repeat the February 14 Pulwama bombing, which killed 40 troopers.

Two days — Sunday and Wednesday — would be designated for exclusive movement of security forces’ convoys. “During these days, no civilian traffic will be allowed on the highway from 4 am to 5 pm. This ban will remain in force from Baramulla through Srinagar, Qazigund, Jawahar Tunnel, Banihal and Ramban till Udhampur. The restrictions would remain in force till May 31,” an official  spokesperson said.
If there is any need for local traffic movement in an emergency, the administration and the police would evolve necessary procedures as is done during curfews, he added. 

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah was quick to term the decision as a proof of the government’s failure to manage internal security.  “Another 1st for the Modi government after the 1st ever delayed assembly election now this shocker - never before in 30 years has the national highway ever been closed for civilian traffic like this,” he tweeted. 

The decision came as a shock to travel operators, fruit growers and traders. Zahoor Qari, president of the Kashmir chapter of the Travel Agents Association of India, said, “It would have a negative impact on J&K’s tourism.” “Most tourists prefer to visit Kashmir by road and many had already planned their trips to Kashmir. Now, they will have no option but to cancel them,” he said. 

Jammu and Kashmir CRPF convoy Civilian traffic

