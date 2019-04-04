Home Nation

Unemployment major issue, jobless feel BJP can best deal with it: IANS-CVoter 2019 Poll Tracker

Apart from unemployment, family income and poverty are major issues for the jobless, housewives and landless labourers.

Published: 04th April 2019 12:17 PM

Crowd of students

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Unemployment is the biggest issue for the voters across the board but the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is seen as the best bet to deal with the issue.

The latest CVOTER-IANS poll tracker survey showed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is most preferred among the unemployed.

Most significantly, the job crisis has come back as the biggest issue as most voters had identified national security as their major concern in the surveys just after the air strike on Balakot in Pakistan.

The survey was carried out across a wide cross section of society from the unemployed to housewives, land owning farmers, landless agricultural labour, government servants, private employees and self employed.

IANS-CVOTER 2019 Poll Tracker: Voters optimistic about India and their lives

For obvious reasons, 34.8 per cent of jobless respondents identified unemployment as the most important problem. But 27.4 per cent of private employees, 25.5 per cent of self employed and 20.5 per cent of housewives also said that unemployment was the main problem.

Only 0.4 per cent of the unemployed said that national security was the main problem. In fact, national security gets less than one per cent traction across various segments of society.

But terror attacks continue to be a concern for 10.4 per cent among unemployed, 13.6 per cent land owning farmers saw it as major issue and 14.3 per cent government servants saw it as the main problem.

Apart from unemployment, family income and poverty are major issues for the jobless, housewives and landless labourers.

The survey found that a majority of the unemployed youth who mention employment as their biggest concern identify the BJP as the party that can best manage the issue. 42.1 per cent of the unemployed said they prefer the BJP.

Unemployment BJP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

