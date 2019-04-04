Voters optimistic about India and their lives: IANS-CVOTER 2019 Poll Tracker

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Majority of voters across social barriers feel that India is moving forward and their lives too, most are optimistic about the future as they believe their living standards will improve in the next one year.

According to the latest findings of CVOTER-IANS poll tracker 2019, 73.2 per cent of government servants, 65 per cent of the unemployed and 63.3 per cent of self-employed among the respondents felt satisfied with the situation in the country.

When asked if they expected living standard to go up in the next 12 months, 63 per cent of unemployed, 45.9 per cent of housewives, 61.5 per cent of those involved with fishery, 65.2 per cent of government servants said "yes".

Those with negative outlook was less across the same sections.

Only 4.3 per cent of unemployed, 7.9 per cent of housewives, 5.7 per cent of land owning farmers said that could not say much about today's India.

The number of respondents who said that their living standard would deteriorate over the next one year was around 10 per cent or less across various categories.

Those who said that both the country and their lives were in poor state remained less than 20 per cent across all sections.