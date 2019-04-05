A PM face will not be a dominant factor in elections: RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary

By Express News Service

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader, Jayant Chaudhary pitted against Union Minister Satyapal Singh of the BJP in Baghpat, tells Manish Anand that he’s in the fray to preserve the values of cultural diversity and voice issues confronting the youth in the country.

You’ve changed your constituency from Mathura in 2014 to Baghpat. How do you explain contesting from the traditional seat of your father Ajit Singh?

There’s always a mixed feeling when you change constituency. Mathura has always been in my heart. But situations force you to change directions. I’ve been associated with Baghpat for long. In fact, my brush with politics happened in Baghpat 25 years ago. Now, it’s a matter of building old ties. I’m confident that people will connect with the issues I am raising. There are huge gaps between promises made by the BJP in 2014 and the situation on the ground.

What are the issues you’re talking about this time?

The principal issue is the prevailing atmosphere in the country. There’s a need to rebuild faith among communities. Communal amity is intrinsic to our democracy. Besides cultural diversity, democratic institutions are currently under threat. Additionally, rural distress is clearly visible. The need of the hour is for policy measures to alleviate the sufferings of farmers. Also, there’s lack of attention to the changing demography, including the demands of the youth. They can take part in local body elections at 21 years of age. But the youth have to wait till 25 years to contest Assembly and Parliamentary polls. I am also of the opinion that the purview of the Right to Information Act be broadened to cover public-private partnerships.

Do you think that the grand alliance would actually work on the ground and the past competitive politics of the constituents not affect the grassroots workers?

I believe in the ability of the constituents of the grand alliance in Uttar Pradesh. We had taken a risk in the Kairana bypolls last year and come together. It worked out well. The voters are keen on strong alternatives against the incumbent BJP. The leadership of the constituents of the grand alliance has addressed the issue of seats. There are vote bases, including Dalit, minority and farmers, who have been alienated. The grand alliance promises to give them an alternative.

There is a sense that the elections would be influenced by prime ministerial faces. Do you think it could impact the outcome of polls?

Our country is too diverse to accept the presidential system of elections. There are strong regional parties in India. The country has resisted the onslaught of money power in polls. Democracy hasn’t yet become a two-party system in the country. There are a plethora of capable leaders across the country as well. Therefore, the PM face would not be a dominant factor in the elections.

