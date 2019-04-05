Home Nation

CRPF jawan killed, another injured in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The skirmish took place in the forest near Chameda village in Dhamtari district when a joint team of CRPF's 211 battalion and District Force (DF) was out on an anti-naxal operation.

Published: 05th April 2019 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 12:18 PM

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With the first phase of Lok Sabha polls barely a week away, the Maoists yet again ambushed a team of security forces in Chhattisgarh, killing a jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) while another sustained an injury in the exchange of fire close to the dense forested terrain of Sihawa in Dhamtari district, about 130 km south of Raipur, on Friday morning.

“Based on the inputs regarding the movement of the Maoists in the region, the security forces left on a search operation. As per the preliminary reports, the Maoists had laid a U-shaped ambush in an attempt to trap the troopers, resulting into an encounter. One CRPF jawan was killed. Details are awaited”, the police said. The troopers belonged to 211th battalion of CRPF.

On Thursday the rebels killed four BSF personnel at Mahla forest range in another strife-torn district of Kanker, north Bastar, about 200 km south of Raipur. Two BSF jawans were also injured in the gunfight and airlifted to Raipur.

The deceased personnel in Dhamtari attack identified as Harish Chandra Pal, 44, hailed from Bhopal. The injured Sudhir Kumar has been evacuated from the spot and rushed to the hospital. His condition is stated to be stable.

Additional forces have been rushed to the ambush site and search operation further intensified. Dhamtari is among the 14 districts in Chhattisgarh having the presence of outlawed CPI (Maoist).

