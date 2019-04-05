Home Nation

LS polls: Akhilesh plays minority card, party manifesto bats for Muslims

Alleging that NDA government's decisions have robbed the youth of employment opportunities, the Samajwadi Party chief also accused the latter of snatching money from the people.

Published: 05th April 2019 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav releases the party's vision document at party office in Lucknow Friday April 5 2019. | PTI

By PTI

LUCKNOW: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav Friday said the future of the country should be better for all sections, including farmers and Muslims, as he released the party's vision document for the Lok Sabha polls.

"It is our vision document for party leaders and workers and will be utilised for answering the BJP," he said at the party headquarters here.

Alleging that NDA government's decisions have robbed the youth of employment opportunities, he said, "They talk of giving money but have snatched it from the people".

Asked whether the document is an election manifesto, Yadav said, "If I say it is a manifesto, you will ask are you going to form a government. This is a vision document or message to party cadre with which they will reply to the BJP and understand the party's stand on various issues. Our party candidates and workers will take it to people."

"We feel the future of the country should be better for all sections - be it farmers, youth or Muslims.

The chasm between rich and poor has become very wide," he said.

The 16-page vision document carrying the photographs of Akhilesh, his father and SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, read - 'Samajik nyay se Mahaparivartan: Ek Nayi disha, ek nayi Ummeed' with Ram Manohar Lohia's quote, "The fight against poverty is a farce till there is discrimination on basis of caste and sex."

The multi-colour pictorial vision document, in its last page, carries an appeal - vote for 'mahaparivartan'.

