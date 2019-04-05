Home Nation

Minor held for killing another minor in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: The Gurugram police on Thursday apprehended a 12-year-boy who allegedly stoned to death another boy half his age, whose skeleton was recovered from Aravalli mountains near Sikandarpur marble market on Wednesday.

The police said the incident came to light on Tuesday after deceased's father Vikash Paswan registered a complaint regarding his missing son Rishu at DLF Phase 3 Police Station.

In the course of inquiry, the police recovered the skeleton. The father of the victim identified the body of his son.

"As we questioned some friends of Rishu, we gathered that a 12-year-boy, who was also playing on Monday with the deceased, had slapped him. He had taken Rishu to the area near marble market and pushed him to ground. Rishu had received injuries in head.

"After Rishu threatened that he would complain to his parents, the assailant got furious and threw a stone at him which hit Rishu in his head again and he collapsed," said Subhash Bokan, the PRO of Gurugram police.

The boy left him unconscious and reached home.

"We have arrested the accused and produced him before Juvenile Justice Board, which has sent him to a children observation home," Bokan added.

