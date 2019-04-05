SC refuses to hear plea against five per cent quota to Gujjars, others in Rajasthan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a petition seeking a stay on the Rajasthan government’s decision to implement five per cent reservation for Gujjars and four other communities in educational institutions and government jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi refused to interfere in the matter and said, “The plea for relief is already pending in the high court, therefore, we are not inclined to entertain it.”

On February 13, the Rajasthan Assembly passed a Bill granting a five per cent quota to the Gujjar, Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria communities in jobs and education.

The Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutions in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was introduced by the Congress-led government in the state.

The Congress government had passed the Bill amid protests in the state led by Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla for reservation for the community.

The Bill sought to increase the backward classes’ reservation from 21 per cent to 26 per cent, with a five per cent quota for Gujjars, Banjaras, Gadia Lohars, Raikas and Gadarias.

The members of the Gujjar community and four other communities called off their eight-day agitation, during which they blocked railway tracks and highways in Rajasthan, on February 16, after getting a written assurance from the state government that it would stand by them if the Bill faces legal hurdles.