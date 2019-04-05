Home Nation

Security cover of 919 undeserving persons in J&K, including separatists withdrawn: Home Ministry

The move came following the strict stand taken by the central government on inappropriate usage of scarce police resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 05th April 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Security cover of 919 "undeserving persons" in Jammu and Kashmir has been withdrawn, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles, the Home Ministry said Friday.

The list of persons whose security cover has been withdrawn by the Jammu and Kashmir administration include 22 separatist leaders, in a clear message to those involved in "anti-national activities".

The move came following the strict stand taken by the central government on inappropriate usage of scarce police resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

It was observed by the home ministry that many undeserving persons managed to get security cover resulting in a lack of state police resources for the public at large.

"[Thus), the Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn security cover of 919 undeserving persons since the state has come under Governor's Rule on June 20, 2018, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles," a home ministry official said.

The home ministry had directed the state administration, currently headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, that a case-by-case in-depth review may be taken on merits.

"Following these strict directions, the Jammu and Kashmir State Security Review Coordination Committee (SRCC) held regular meetings to examine all the cases to ensure strict compliance of norms.

"After the review, the state government has withdrawn 2,768 police personnel from 919 undeserving persons and also from those who were having security cover excess than their entitlement. A total of 389 vehicles were also withdrawn," another official said.

As per the directions of the home ministry, the SRCC will continue to examine and review the requirement of security cover on a case-to-case basis, based on merit, so that scarce and expensive resources could be freed and engaged to do regular police work, the second official said.

In the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in February, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had withdrawn the security cover of 18 separatists and 155 political leaders.

