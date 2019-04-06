Home Nation

Babar Ali Chagatta becomes first person from J-K's Mahore tehsil to crack civil services exam

Chagatta, who secured the 364th, is among seven candidates from the state who qualified the prestigious examination --- the final result of which was declared by the UPSC on Friday.

Published: 06th April 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

board exams, students

For representational purposes only. (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By PTI

JAMMU: Babar Ali Chagatta became the first person from his remote Mahore tehsil in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir to crack the civil services examination,  an achievement which he feel would inspire more youngsters in the coming years.

Chagatta, who secured the 364th, is among seven candidates from the state who qualified the prestigious examination --- the final result of which was declared by the Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) on Friday.

Rehana Bashir, an MBBS graduate from Salwah village of Mendhar near the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, has secured 187th rank followed by Abhishek Augustya (268), Sunny Gupta (320), Harvinder Singh (335), Gokul Mahajan (564) and Devahuti (668) -- all residents of Jammu district.

ALSO READ | I thank my parents, sister & girlfriend: UPSC exam topper Kanishak Kataria

Chagatta said youngsters of Mahore are full of dreams and want to excel in life but the reality is that there is a lack of proper facilities and a platform. "The road connectivity to my village is still a dream for the residents who only enjoyed the electricity reaching their homes just one-and-a-half years back.

The socio-economic condition of the people along with education profile is very low," he said. Chagatta, who did his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Udhampur and graduation from the Aligarh Muslim University, said he was lucky that his family provided all assistance to fulfil his dream to join the civil services.

"I lost my father early but my mother and brothers continued their support to ensure that I complete my studies," he said, adding that he had not received formal coaching for the civil services but worked hard to achieve the goal.

Suggesting aspirants to work hard and show consistency, Chagatta said it is a hectic journey but you need to stand up to the challenge.

ALSO READ | Meet Junaid Ahmed, 3rd topper of UPSC civil services exam

Rehana Bashir, whose brother Amir Bashir qualified the UPSC examination in 2017 and is presently working in the Indian Revenue Service, gave credit to her school teachers and brother for her success.

"I lost my father when I was in class 9 and at that very point of time, my school teachers helped me to come out of the shock with proper guidance. My brother motivated me to prepare for the civil services," the doctor said. She said her family shifted from Poonch to Jammu in pursuit of better education.

Rehana Bashir said she would like to contribute for the development of her ancestral village. Devahuti, a law graduate from the Jammu University, said she had a dream to get into the administration to serve the people.

She gave credit for her success to her family, especially her uncle S M Jingral who had served as Deputy Superintendent of Police and a recipient of two presidential medal for gallantry and meritorious services.

"I want our children to contribute towards the nation building and Devahuti had made us proud," Jingral said.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former deputy chief Minister Kavinder Gupta congratulated the successful candidates for cracking the examinations this year.

He met Rehana Bashir and facilitated her. Gupta stressed upon all the civil servants from the state to be in touch with the youngsters to keep them away from drugs and other social evils.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UPSC MBBS Jammu Kashmir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp