Government announces exemptions to Jammu-Srinagar highway ban

Published: 06th April 2019 04:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image of a Indian army soldier used for representational purpose (Photo | File/PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After facing strong criticism from different sections of society over the ban on civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway two days a week, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday said medical emergency cases, and school vehicles would be exempted from the ban.

“There will be some exceptions from the ban. Government employees, medical emergency cases, schools, business establishments on the highway, agriculture and horticulture orchards, spontaneous emergency cases will be exempted from the ban after due scrutiny,” said Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan.

The staff of hospitals and nursing homes would also be allowed to travel on the highway.

The state government recently banned civilian vehicular movement on the highway on Wednesdays and Sundays until May 31 to ensure safe and smooth passage of security forces’ convoys.

“Tourist vehicles will be allowed to ply on the highway only after due scrutiny and registration,” the Divisional Commissioner said.

He said those who have to travel to the airport and catch flights at Srinagar airports, need not worry.

“The magistrates deployed on the highway will do their verification and allow them to ply,” he said.

“Magistrates will be deployed on the highway along with police. And the magistrates will issue passes to the people after proper verification to ply on the highway”.

