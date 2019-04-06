Home Nation

Jaipur diary: Princess and MLA Diya Kumari upset over not getting BJP ticket to contest Lok Sabha elections

Jaipur princess and former Swai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari is believed to be upset at being denied a BJP ticket to contest either the Jaipur or Swai Madhopur Lok Sabha seats.

Published: 06th April 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 10:27 AM   |  A+A-

Diya Kumari. | (File Photo)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

Princess gears for poll battle

Jaipur princess and former Swai Madhopur MLA Diya Kumari is believed to be upset at being denied a BJP ticket to contest either the Jaipur or Swai Madhopur Lok Sabha seats. With the BJP preferring others over her in these two seats, she veered to Rajsamand, a constituency dominated by Rajputs.

However, Rajputs opposed her proposed candidature saying they don’t want any outsider to contest the seat. However, it did little to deter the princess, as she met the family of Uri martyr Parvez Kathaat at Shekhawas village. 

Chief Justice bids adieu

It was an emotional farewell for the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court. In his farewell speech before assuming charge as the top judge of the Mumbai High Court, the outgoing Chief Justice Narendra Jog said, “I would like to be born again on this land of Lord Buddha and Mahavira.” 

Speech lands former MP in trouble

A video featuring former Jalore Sirohi MP Parasaram Meghwal has gone viral in the run-up to the state elections. In the video, he is seen advising pregnant women during his rallies in support of Congress’ Jalore candidate.

Criticising the Centre’s policies, he said, “Pregnant women shouldn’t see pictures of Narendra Modi or else their children will be born liars. However, even as his speech drew ire, Congress district president Jeevaram Arya jumped to Meghwal’s defence saying his speech was misconstrued.

Puppet enters record book

Jaipur’s art enjoys global acclaim and now, the newest specimen of the city’s craftsmanship, a 25 feet puppet, has made it to the Limca Book of Records.

Shaped by Vrinda Haldia and Umakant Meena, the puppet has entered the Limca Book of Records in its tallest creation section. The makers are ex-students of Rajasthan School of Arts and had showcased their creations at the Jaipur Art Summit.

Visibly excited over the feat, Vrinda said she started practising with live sketches and enjoyed watching puppet shows in popular tourist spots across the city.

She said, “I designed the puppet like a common woman, who has to meet societal challenges on a daily basis.”

