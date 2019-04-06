Lalu stirs row in Bihar by comparing Nitish to monkey in autobiography

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The autobiography of RJD chief and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, titled "Gopalganj to Raisina-My Political Journey', has triggered a political storm in Bihar after he compared CM Nitish Kumar to a monkey in the book. The foreword of the autobiography, which will be released soon, has been written by Sonia Gandhi.

The line which appears in Chapter 11 of the book has angered the JD(U) and other leaders of the NDA. Reacting to the remark, senior JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary said the book reflected the political culture of the RJD and its leaders like Lalu, who had never used decent language with anyone.

KC Tyagi of the JD(U) also condemned the comparison, saying, "It shows how Yadav has become sick in his thought." Deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi said the book was nothing but a bundle of lies.

On the other hand, Prem Chandra Mishra, a senior leader of the Bihar unit of the Congress, said, "Whatever may be the type of language used, Nitish Kumar has proved himself as the most unreliable politician".

Lalu's second son and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the word 'bandar' has been used in the book for Nitish on the basis of his political flip-flops from one alliance to another.

In the book, co-authored by former journalist Nalin Verma, Lalu also said that Nitish wanted to return to the Mahagatbandhan within six months of rejoining the NDA in Bihar and had sent an emissary Prashant Kishore to meet him.

Lalu claims in the book that Kishore had tried several times to facilitate Nitish's return to the Mahagatbandhan but the RJD refused to accommodate him back in the fold. Lalu said he told Kishore that Nitish had lost all credibility and the door was shut for his return.

Kishore, however, rubbished the revelations as 'bogus' and 'bullshit'.

The book is coming out soon after Nitish revealed in a TV interview that Lalu is in constant touch with politicians through the telephone from prison after being convicted in connection with the fodder scam.

In Bihar, attacking and mocking political opponents in books is not a new practice. Recently, deputy CM of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi had also published a book titled "Lalu-Leela" on the fodder scam in which Lalu was convicted. Prior to this, Modi had also authored a book titled "Chara-Chor: Khazana Chor" much to the discomfiture of Lalu's family.

In response to the book by Modi, Tejashwi had announced that he would author a book called "Nitish-Modi Leela", which is yet to be published.