Lok Sabha polls: Congress names candidates for three seats in Punjab, one in Himachal 

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Central Election Committee of Congress has cleared names of three more candidates from Punjab and one from the neighbouring state of Himachal Pradesh, but they are yet to be officially announced.

According to sources, Congress has cleared the names of candidates for the Khadoor Sahib, Fategarh Sahib and Faridkot seats in the state.

While Jasbir Singh Dimpa will enter the fray from the rural seat of Khadoor Sahib, former MLA and Sufi singer Mohammad Sadiq will be contesting from Faridkot (reserved) seat.

Congress has nominated Dr Amar Singh, a former bureaucrat, for Fategarh Sahib (reserved) seat. He is former chief secretary of Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the party had decided to field former Himachal minister Ram Lal Thakur from the Hamirpur seat in the state.