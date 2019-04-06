Home Nation

No woman among 33 candidates in fray for first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Jammu & Kashmir

In the two parliamentary constituencies, 48.2 per cent of the voters are women. 

Published: 06th April 2019 11:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 11:24 PM   |  A+A-

Poll, Vote, Lok Sabha

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: There is no woman among 33 candidates in the fray from Baramulla and Jammu parliamentary seats in Jammu and Kashmir, which will go to polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

In the two parliamentary constituencies, 48.2 per cent of the voters are women. The Jammu-Poonch and Baramulla-Kupwara Lok Sabha seats have never been won by a woman. Since the first parliamentary elections for the two seats in 1967, no woman has even been the runner-up.

Twenty-four candidates are in the fray for the Jammu- Poonch seat, spread over the four districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Samba and Jammu, and comprising 20 Assembly segments.

The main contest is between BJP's sitting MP and former state president Jugal Kishore, and Raman Bhalla of the Congress. The other prominent candidates include former BJP minister Choudhary Lal Singh and National Panthers Party chief Bhim Singh.

About 20,00,485 voters are eligible to exercise their right to franchise from the seat. Of them, 10,38,497 are men and 9,61,960 are women. The authorities have set up 2,740 polling stations at 1,932 locations for smooth conduct of the elections.

In the Baramulla-Kupwara Lok Sabha constituency in north Kashmir, nine candidates are in the fray. The constituency is spread over the three districts of Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora, and comprises 15 Assembly segments.

There is a multi-cornered contest here between Haji Farooq Ahmad Mir of the Congress, Mohammad Maqbool War of BJP, Abdul Qayoom Wani of PDP, Mohammad Akbar Lone of National Conference and Er Sheikh Abdur Rashid, an independent.

The Baramulla constituency has 13,08,541 eligible voters, of which 6,74,417 are men and 6,34,083 are women.

Kupwara district out of total electorate of 441075, 226495 are males and 214569 females. In Baramull district, the total electorate is 637501. Of them 328422 are males and 309065 females. In Bandipora districts out of total 233572 voters, 121140 are males and 112425 females.

The authorities have set up 1,749 polling stations at 1,387 locations in the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019 Indian election BJP National Conference

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp