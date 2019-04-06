Home Nation

'People are being taught new definition of patriotism', Sonia's veiled attack on Modi

Speaking at an event here, Gandhi alleged the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away.

Published: 06th April 2019 04:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2019 05:38 PM   |  A+A-

Sonia Gandhi,

New Delhi UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi addresses 'Peoples Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019' at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi Saturday April 6 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched an offensive on the Modi government, saying people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots.

"Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots," Gandhi said. She said the country's soul is being crushed through well-planned conspiracy, which is a matter of concern.

Gandhi also alleged that the BJP-led government was not ready to fulfil its duty of enforcing rule of law in the country. On the Congress's poll promises, Gandhi said if the party comes to power, a system will be developed to monitor their implementations.

"I have no doubts about the promises we have made. After our government is formed, a system will be in place to monitor their implementation," she said.

