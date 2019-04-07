Home Nation

'Ab Hoga Nyay': Congress launches campaign slogan for Lok Sabha elections 2019 

Congress said the word not only alludes to the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme but encompasses justice to all sections of the society.

Published: 07th April 2019 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

Congress senior leaders Anand Sharma and Randeep Singh Surjewala launching party's Lok Sabha poll 2019 campaign slogan 'Ab Hoga Nyay' at AICC headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. (Praveen Negi | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday launched its campaign slogan for Lok Sabha polls, 'Ab Hoga Nyay', asserting that there was an atmosphere of 'anyay' or injustice prevailing in the country.

Announcing that the Congress campaign will be centred around 'Nyay', senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said the word not only alludes to the party's proposed minimum income guarantee scheme but encompasses justice to all sections of the society.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

The theme song has been penned by Javed Akhtar and the campaign video has been filmed by Nikhil Advani, he said.

Percept Edge is the main agency behind the campaign, Sharma said.

Big container trucks fitted with screens will take Congress's message to various parts of the country, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ab Hoga Nyay NYAY Scheme congress Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 India elections 2019 General Elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp