Political blamegame erupts after I-T raids at 50 locations of Kamal Nath's allies

By Online Desk

BHOPAL: Teams of Income Tax department started a search at the properties of an Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath in Indore and Bhopal on Sunday early morning.

Tax sleuths from Delhi raided the house and three other properties related to CM's OSD Praveen Kakkar in Vijay Nagar area of Indore.

Kakkar's premises are part of the 50 locations in Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, where raids were carried out on Sunday early morning against people linked to Kamal Nath for alleged tax evasion, officials said.

The search at the properties, which included a commercial showroom started at around 3 am.

They also said that locations in Indore, Bhopal and Delhi (Green Park) are being raided and searched. Apart from Kakkar, Nath's former advisor Rajendra Miglani and executives linked to his brother-in-law's firm Moser Bayer and his nephew Ratul Puri's company too faced the I-T heat.

Madhya Pradesh: I-T raid underway at Bhopal residence of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM. Searches are also underway at his residence and official premises in Indore. pic.twitter.com/JBktgZjJvB — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

The officials also said that documents seized during the searches were being scrutinised in detail.

Both Kakkar and Miglani had resigned from their posts just before the Lok Sabha polls were declared.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

Kakkar, an ex-cop, who took voluntary retirement from the police department in 2004 was earlier the private secretary of ex-union minister and sitting Congress MP from Ratlam-Jhabua seat Kantilal Bhuria.

The former cop is also believed to be close to former CM and senior Congress leader Digvijyaya Singh.

During Kakkar's tenure, a probe was conducted into his role in an alleged fake encounter.

Indore: Visuals from official premises of Praveen Kakkar, OSD to Madhya Pradesh CM, where income-tax officials are conducting a raid. pic.twitter.com/fWoOS4qT4o — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019

Unconfirmed sources said some locations related to Kakkar and his aides in Bhopal are also being searched.

Kakkad's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality.

The raids are also being conducted against Kolkata-based businessman Paras Mal Lodha, they said.

A team of about 200 I-T department and police officers swooped on these premises at around 3 am and some undisclosed cash has been recovered till now, they said.

The searches are linked to the suspected movement of hawala money during the ongoing polls season and tax evasion, they said.

Ratul Puri was last week grilled by the Enforcement Directorate in Delhi in connection with the Rs 3,6000 AgustaWestland helicopters purchase probe.

MP Congress' media cell vice president Bhupendra Gupta, also a former OSD to Nath, charged, "The BJP government has been targeting opposition leaders across the country due to political enmity. Due to such act of political vendetta, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister (N Chandrababu Naidu) and DMK leader M K Stalin had to stage protest against the Centre."

However, the BJP hit back, saying thieves were now having a complaint against the 'watchman'.

"Black money worth crores was recovered during the Income Tax department's raid at the house of private secretary of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. This has made one thing clear that those who are thieves have a complaint against the watchman," BJP's national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya said.

(With ENS and PTI Inputs)