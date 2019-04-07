Home Nation

Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association seeking votes for former CM Nabam Tuki: Kiren Rijiju

Kiren Rijiju posted a letter signed by Secretary General of APCA Pekhi Nabum where the church body has urged the people to vote for Tuki.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:15 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Sunday alleged that the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) has been asking people to vote for Congress candidate and former Chief Minister Nabam Tuki.

Rijiju, on his Facebook account, posted a letter signed by Secretary General of APCA Pekhi Nabum where the church body has urged the people to vote for Tuki.

The letter reads: "APCA appeals and requests all the parishes and catholic churches in Arunachal Pradesh to pray for Nabam Tuki, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Arunchal West parliamentary constituency. He is the pillar of Catholic churches in the state."

Rijiju is the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Arunachal West.

"APCA requests all the voters of the catholic community who are going to cast their valuable vote on April 11 to exercise their adult franchise with prayerful clear conscience and vote in favour of Tuki," the letter added.

Rijiju said: "This is not proper. We all are children of the God who never discriminates. Democracy is a system in which the government is elected by the people. I've always served the people with full sincerity. I help all the believers and religious organisations. If anyone has doubt please contact most Reverend Bishop P.K. George to know about my contributions. Please pray for me and everyone."

Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Arunachal Pradesh will take place on April 11.
 

