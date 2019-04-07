Home Nation

Assam: Man dies at detention centre for immigrants

Amrit Das, who was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners’ Tribunal two years ago, died at the detention centre of Goalpara.

Published: 07th April 2019 07:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 07:43 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam died at a detention centre for illegal immigrants, much to the BJP’s embarrassment ahead of Parliamentary elections.

Amrit Das, who was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners’ Tribunal two years ago, died at the detention centre of Goalpara. He had been lodged there since May 20, 2017.

One of his two sons, Krishna Das, claimed the name of his father had figured in all voters’ lists from 1961.

“He has always voted in elections. Two years ago, he had received a notice from the police that asked him to appear before the Foreigners’ Tribunal. Later, the Foreigners’ Tribunal declared him a foreigner without any rhyme or reason. Subsequently, my name and that of my mother and brother didn’t figure in National Register of Citizens,” Krishna said.

He said he was fighting the case of his father in the Gauhati High Court and suddenly, the latter died.

The authorities claimed Amrit Das was taken to a hospital for treatment but Krishna alleged his father died due to lack of treatment.

“My father did not have any illness prior to being sent to the detention centre. He developed asthma by being forced to live under unhygienic conditions in the detention centre,” Krishna alleged.

Several Bengali organisations have criticised the state’s BJP-led government for the death. They demanded that Das’s family be compensated.

In Assam, the illegal immigrants are determined based on the March 24, 1971 cut-off date. This means people, who migrated to India after March 24, 1971, are viewed as illegal immigrants.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam detention centre death in detention centre detention centre for illegal immigrants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp