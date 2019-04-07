Assam: Man dies at detention centre for immigrants

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam died at a detention centre for illegal immigrants, much to the BJP’s embarrassment ahead of Parliamentary elections.

Amrit Das, who was declared a foreigner by the Foreigners’ Tribunal two years ago, died at the detention centre of Goalpara. He had been lodged there since May 20, 2017.

One of his two sons, Krishna Das, claimed the name of his father had figured in all voters’ lists from 1961.

“He has always voted in elections. Two years ago, he had received a notice from the police that asked him to appear before the Foreigners’ Tribunal. Later, the Foreigners’ Tribunal declared him a foreigner without any rhyme or reason. Subsequently, my name and that of my mother and brother didn’t figure in National Register of Citizens,” Krishna said.

He said he was fighting the case of his father in the Gauhati High Court and suddenly, the latter died.

The authorities claimed Amrit Das was taken to a hospital for treatment but Krishna alleged his father died due to lack of treatment.

“My father did not have any illness prior to being sent to the detention centre. He developed asthma by being forced to live under unhygienic conditions in the detention centre,” Krishna alleged.

Several Bengali organisations have criticised the state’s BJP-led government for the death. They demanded that Das’s family be compensated.

In Assam, the illegal immigrants are determined based on the March 24, 1971 cut-off date. This means people, who migrated to India after March 24, 1971, are viewed as illegal immigrants.

