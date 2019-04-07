Home Nation

EC show cause to government school principal for allowing poll meet on premises

On Friday, a local resident filed a complaint with the election officer alleging that the government school premises was used for a poll meeting.

Published: 07th April 2019 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Election Commission

Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIKANER: The election commission Saturday issued a showcause notice to a government school principal here for allegedly allowing the local MLA to organise an election meeting on the premises on the pretext of a Holi get-together.

District Election Officer Kumarpal Gautam served the notice to the principal of the government middle school at Madiya village of the Nokha town, asking him to file a response within 24 hours.

It is alleged that the principal allowed Nokha BJP MLA Biharilal Bishnoi to organise an election meeting on the pretext of the get-together on the Holi day, March 21.

A video of the said event later circulated on social media platforms.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTIONS COVERAGE HERE

On Friday, a local resident filed a complaint with the election officer alleging that the government school premises was used for a poll meeting.

It is also alleged that the election meeting was organised without taking prior requisite permission in view of the imposition of the model code of conduct.

After the complaint was received, Gautam issued the notice on Saturday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Election Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp