Home Nation

How CBSE helped students beat exam stress: Specialised audiovisual presentations, toll-free helpline

As many as 12,000 calls were received on the interactive voice response (IVR) service, which was a new feature introduced this year.

Published: 07th April 2019 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes only. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Specialised audiovisual presentations on issues affecting youth, a toll-free helpline for students, an interactive voice response system - that is how the CBSE helped students counter the board exam stress this year.

According to the Central Board of Secondary Education public relations officer, Rama Sharma, as many as 12,000 calls were received on the interactive voice response (IVR) service, which was a new feature introduced this year.

Through the IVR system, students, parents or stakeholders can obtain pre-recorded useful information on tackling board exams which included tips for better preparation, time and stress management, frequently asked questions, along with live tele-counselling services.

With the introduction of the IVR system, the board saw a considerable decline on the calls received on the toll-free helpline in the first phase of counselling, which commenced on February 1 and ended on April 4.

The second phase will begin after the board results are declared. The board had roped in a total of 87 counsellors, comprising 65 from India, two special educators and 22 from foreign schools.

The helpline got more calls from students as compared to parents. As many as 1,122 calls were received, with more boys (797) calling up the helpline as compared to girls (222).

The helpline also received more calls from students of private schools as compared to government schools.

"This has been the trend every year with more boys calling up than girls. It is difficult to understand why, but it might be because the boys are a bit distracted and usually start preparing at the last-minute causing them to stress more. Girls, on the other hand, are more organised when it comes to studies," another official said.

"Many times, students used to call and say, 'Please talk to my parents. They are reprimanding me and pressurising me'. Students have even called up to say they are distracted and are not able to concentrate because they had a break-up," the other official said.

Some students even had suicidal thoughts and said they were "feeling like killing themselves" and some others even said they did not want to pursue a particular stream, but were being forced to do so by their parents, he said.

For the first time, a comprehensive audiovisual presentation titled 'Knowing Children Better' was prepared and uploaded on the CBSE's website and other social media platforms.

The presentations were on issues like tackling exam anxiety, internet addiction, substance abuse, depression.

According to Sharma, the presentations received 75,000 hits on YouTube, while 92,000 views on Twitter with the presentation on tackling exam anxiety getting the maximum number views.

The board had also prepared a course compendium for students. The compendium of courses after class 12 was an earnest effort of the board to facilitate students while scouting for right course choices, the board had said.

The compendium featured traditional courses like engineering, chartered accountancy, medicine, while also details and eligibility criteria for unconventional subjects like how to become a detective, artificial intelligence, robotics, among others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBSE Exam stress Board exams

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp