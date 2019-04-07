IT department ropes in CRPF during searches against people linked to Nath

By PTI

INDORE: For the pre-dawn searches conducted against people linked to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday, the Income Tax department had roped in the armed personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to keep a vigil.

Generally, the I-T department takes the help of the local police during such operations.

According to eyewitnesses, during the I-T searches conducted at the residence of Praveen Kakkad, former Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Nath, in the Vijay Nagar area of the city, armed CRPF personnel were seen posted outside the house.

Sources said a team of the local police was seen deployed about 200 metres from Kakkad's house during the raid.

Officials said the entire operation was carried out by the Delhi unit of the I-T department in a very secretive manner.

Besides Kakkad's house, at least five other premises were also raided, including Kakkad's office and premises of his close aides, they added.

During the operation conducted ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a huge amount of cash and several documents related to dubious investments were reportedly recovered.

However, local I-T officials said they were unable to disclose the details yet.

They said since the operation was carried out by the Delhi unit of the I-T department, only it could provide the official information about the recovery and seizure. Kakkad's family is associated with a number of businesses, including hospitality.

A former Madhya Pradesh police officer, Kakkad was appointed the OSD to Nath after the Congress-led government came to power in the state last year.

He resigned from the post just before the Lok Sabha polls were announced. Kakkad had earlier served as the OSD to former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria during the UPA rule.