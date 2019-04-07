Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP fields SS Ahluwalia from West Bengal's Bardhaman-Durgapur

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced it has fielded Union Minister SS Ahluwalia from the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP's Central Election Committee finalised Ahuluwalia's name, after he was denied ticket from Darjeeling. The party fielded Raju Bista from the seat.

Ahluwalia won the 2014 Lok Sabha battle from Darjeeling with a margin of over 1.9 lakh votes, with support of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha.

Ahluwalia thanked the party leadership for reposing faith on him and nominating him from the seat where he spent a crucial phase of his life.

"I'm grateful to Waheguru and thankful to the Party, Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji for reposing faith in me yet again and nominating me to contest from Bardhaman-Durgapur, an area I spent most of my youth in. I look forward to serving the people of Bardhaman and Durgapur," he tweeted.

Polling for the Bardhaman-Durgapur seat will take place on April 29.