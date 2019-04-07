Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections 2019: Himachal Pradesh not fair with fair sex in elections

A two-time MP from the constituency, she is the wife of Congress leader and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

Published: 07th April 2019 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

SHIMLA: The two main parties in Himachal Pradesh -- the Congress and the BJP -- have not fielded a single woman candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls even though the fair sex constitutes 49 per cent of the electorate, and is "more proactive" when it comes to voting too.

No woman figures in the list of candidates for the four Lok Sabha seats from the state - Shimla (reserved), Kangra, Mandi and Hamirpur -- where polling will be held on May 19.

In the parliamentary elections in 2014, the Congress had fielded a woman candidate, Pratibha Singh, from Mandi. A two-time MP from the constituency, she is the wife of Congress leader and six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE

Prior to this, the Congress has fielded two women candidates six times since Himachal Pradesh achieved statehood in 1971. They were, Chandresh Kumari, twice for the Kangra seat (1984 and 1989), and Pratibha Singh, four times for Mandi (2014, the 2013 by-election, 2004 and 1998).

The BJP has never fielded a woman candidate in the parliamentary elections in the state.

So far, only two woman candidates have managed to secure a berth in parliament from Himachal Pradesh.

While Chandresh Kumari won the Kangra seat in 1984, Pratibha Singh was elected from Mandi in 2004 and 2013.

Of the 51.59 lakh voters in the state, male voters number 26,45,584, while female voter count is 25,13,357.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp