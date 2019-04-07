Lok Sabha elections 2019: Jodhpur hot seat as Congress fields Rajasthan CM's son Vaibhav

Rajesh Asnani By

JAIPUR: Amid a heatwave in Rajasthan, political temperatures have also risen in Jodhpur with the Congress fielding Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s son Vaibhav Gehlot, who will be up against Modi-Shah loyalist and Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Gajendra had earlier stated that Vaibhav Gehlot was an outsider and not from Jodhpur. On Friday, Ashok Gehlot answered the criticism.

“Those who are saying that my son is a migrant are themselves migrants. I say that the entire land is Lord Gopal’s land”, Gehlot said on Vaibhav being termed as an outsider in Jodhpur.