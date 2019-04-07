Home Nation

Lucknow Diary: Smart cages for big cats

In a step to bolster the safety of animals as well as the staff, the forest department has now decided to use smart cages to trap man-eaters.

Published: 07th April 2019 01:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2019 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

‘Smart’ cages for big cats

In a step to bolster the safety of animals as well as the staff, the forest department has now decided to use smart cages to trap man-eaters. These smart cages were developed by Lucknow Zoo along with scientists from a city-based engineering college. The new cages were inducted into the forest infrastructure recently. The new smart cages use laser technology and are lighter as well as corrosion-free. The forest department plans to use these cages for forest and wildlife conservation.

Festivals galore

The hustle and bustle of elections has added colour to Lucknow, which is bustling with festivities laced with devotion. Three communities that are native to the city of nawabs rang in their festivities with colour and splendour. While Chaitra Navratri was observed with traditional fervour on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, the local Marathis and Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Gudi Padwa and Navroz. The Sindhis, too, are gearing up for a grand Cheti Chand celebration. They will take out a colourful procession to mark the occasion. The city is home to over 200 Marathi households.

Gunjan brings laurels

Gunjan is not only a pride of her family. She made the entire Lucknow proud. She brought the city into the spotlight by securing ninth rank in her third attempt to crack the daunting civil services examination. An alumnus of Loreto Convent, Gunjan graduated with Honours in Political Science from Daulat Ram College, which is affiliated to Delhi University. The daughter of retired IPS officer Ashok Kumar Dhar Dwivedi, cracking the IAS was Gunjan’s childhood dream.

A unique distinction

The Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow (IIM-L) has a unique distinction. Serving directors of five of 20 IIMs were faculty members at the IIM-L at the time of their appointment. Professor Archana Shukla, the newly appointed director of IIM-L, is the latest to join this elite galaxy. Other former professors of the premier institute heading IIMs are Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM-Kozhikode (second term), Shailendra Singh, director, IIM-Ranchi, Bharat Bhasker, director, IIM-Raipur, and Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore. In addition, there is a long list of IIM-L professors who went on to serve as directors at other private management institutes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Fire at Varkala beach damages property worth Rs 2 crore
Gallery
Jackie Chan hams it up with two London 'bobbies' on November 19,1998 during a film shoot to promote the new hit action comedy 'Rush Hour'. Chan who plays Detective Inspector Lee of the Hong Kong Police. 'Rush Hour' has taken a staggering $130 million dollars at the US box office to date, breaking records for the biggest ever opening in the months of its release. (File Photo | AFP)
Happy birthday Jackie Chan: Here are some rare photos of the 'Rush Hour' star
As maverick filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma turns a year older, let us take a look at some of the best films directed by RGV.
Happy birthday Ram Gopal Varma: Check out the 'controversial' director's 12 must-watch films
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp