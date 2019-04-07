Lucknow Diary: Smart cages for big cats

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

‘Smart’ cages for big cats

In a step to bolster the safety of animals as well as the staff, the forest department has now decided to use smart cages to trap man-eaters. These smart cages were developed by Lucknow Zoo along with scientists from a city-based engineering college. The new cages were inducted into the forest infrastructure recently. The new smart cages use laser technology and are lighter as well as corrosion-free. The forest department plans to use these cages for forest and wildlife conservation.

Festivals galore

The hustle and bustle of elections has added colour to Lucknow, which is bustling with festivities laced with devotion. Three communities that are native to the city of nawabs rang in their festivities with colour and splendour. While Chaitra Navratri was observed with traditional fervour on the first day of the Hindu month of Chaitra, the local Marathis and Kashmiri Pandits celebrated Gudi Padwa and Navroz. The Sindhis, too, are gearing up for a grand Cheti Chand celebration. They will take out a colourful procession to mark the occasion. The city is home to over 200 Marathi households.

Gunjan brings laurels

Gunjan is not only a pride of her family. She made the entire Lucknow proud. She brought the city into the spotlight by securing ninth rank in her third attempt to crack the daunting civil services examination. An alumnus of Loreto Convent, Gunjan graduated with Honours in Political Science from Daulat Ram College, which is affiliated to Delhi University. The daughter of retired IPS officer Ashok Kumar Dhar Dwivedi, cracking the IAS was Gunjan’s childhood dream.

A unique distinction

The Indian Institute of Management - Lucknow (IIM-L) has a unique distinction. Serving directors of five of 20 IIMs were faculty members at the IIM-L at the time of their appointment. Professor Archana Shukla, the newly appointed director of IIM-L, is the latest to join this elite galaxy. Other former professors of the premier institute heading IIMs are Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM-Kozhikode (second term), Shailendra Singh, director, IIM-Ranchi, Bharat Bhasker, director, IIM-Raipur, and Himanshu Rai, director, IIM-Indore. In addition, there is a long list of IIM-L professors who went on to serve as directors at other private management institutes.