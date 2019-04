Lok Sabha elections 2019: Modi heads list of BJP star campaigners in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje are among BJP's 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan.



The list, released on Sunday, also includes 10 Union Ministers - including five from Rajasthan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and MP Hema Malini.

The Union Ministers are Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Smriti Irani as well as Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal, C.R. Chaudhary and P.P. Chaudhary. Former state Minister Yunus Khan's name is also there.