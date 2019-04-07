Home Nation

UPSC women topper Srushti Deshmukh to now inspire first-time voters in large numbers in LS polls

The young UPSC-2019 results fifth rank holder will now be seen at events under the SVEEP plan all across Bhopal, particularly at events in colleges to promote large scale voting in general elections.

UPSC 2019 exam women topper Srushti Deshmukh with her mother in Bhopal. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Srushti Jayant Deshmukh, the 23-year-old chemical engineer from Bhopal, who recently topped the UPSC 2019 examinations among the women, has now donned a new role – an inspirational icon, who will motivate young and first-time voters to exercise franchise in large numbers during the coming Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

A team from district election office of Bhopal visited the Kasturba Nagar residence of the UPSC 2019 fifth rank holder Srushti on Saturday evening and congratulated her and family for the success in the UPSC examinations.

“She is the new icon for youngsters in Bhopal and other parts of the state, owing to which we’ve requested her to become an icon to inspire young, first time and women voters to vote in large numbers during the Lok Sabha polls. She has accepted our request to become an Icon under the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plan of the ECI,” Bhopal district election officer and collector Sudam Khade told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

The young UPSC-2019 results fifth rank holder, Srushti, will now be seen at events under the SVEEP plan all across Bhopal, particularly at events in colleges to promote large scale voting in general elections. “We’ll also make educative and promotional advertisement campaigns featuring Srushti to inspire young, first time and female voters to press EVM button in large numbers in the four-phases in which polls will be held in MP, starting from April 29,” said Khade.

As per Bhopal district election office sources, Srushti participated in Walk in Bhopal on Sunday and appealed voters to vote in large number in LS polls.

With this, the UPSC-2019 woman topper Srushti will be among a host of celebrities, including Bhopal-born TV actor Divyanka Tripathi, who have been roped in as SVEEP icons for promoting increased polling.

