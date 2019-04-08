Home Nation

Chowkis of Chowkidaar won’t be saved this time: Akhilesh Yadav

Yogi Adityanath did not even know how to take a dip at Kumbh, the former Chief Minister said.

Published: 08th April 2019 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Scaling up the pitch of attack on BJP dispensations both at the Centre and state, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav termed them as anti-farmer while addressing a joint rally along with RLD vice chief Jayant Chaudhury in Baghpat on Monday, with first phase polling being just two days away.

Amid the slogans of --‘Chowkidar chor hai’ – the one coined by Congress, the SP chief said: “First they became a Chaiwala and now a Chowkidar. The enthusiasm here is telling me that the Chowki of Chowkidar will not be saved this time. They had promised Ache Din, jobs for youngsters but lakhs of jobs were lost. Stray animal are destroying the crops. Farmers are forced to guard their farms,” he claimed.

Raking the issue of pending cane dues, the SP chief targeted UP CM Yogi Adityanath. "Apparently the Baba CM would have to go back to his Mutt after the elections, chairs are empty at his rallies," he said.

He continued to attack Yogi by claiming that the CM did not even know how to take a dip at Kumbh. “Nobody knows which direction the country is headed for. Unemployment is at alarmingly high rate today. We do not just promise good jobs but also we will ensure good and affordable education to our youth,” he added.

Seeking votes for Jayant, an alliance candidate fighting on his party symbol from Jat dominated Baghpat, the SP chief claimed that the zeal of alliance supporters was reflecting the huge margin RLD leader was set to win with. “The enthusiasm that I can see here, is telling me that Jayant Chaudhary is going to win with a huge margin from Baghpat. The SP-BSP-RLD alliance belongs to people and farmers of this state,” he said.

Akhilesh added that the grand alliance in UP would write history with with its poll performance. In a bid to bring narrative back to EVM suspecting it to be a reason behind BJP surge, Akhilesh said: “It looks like the machines won’t be able to do anything in front of your enthusiasm. Contrary to the slogan coined by them (BJP) this time it should be Abki Bar Kho Di Sarkar (This time they have lost the government).”

Meanwhile, Jayant Chaudhary on Monday credited Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for playing the "biggest role" in stitching up the SP-BSP-RLD alliance.

