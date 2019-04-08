Govind Namdev, Palak Muchhal, Deshna Jain appointed LS polls icons in Madhya Pradesh

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Critically acclaimed film actor Govind Namdev, popular singer Palak Muchhal and 2018 Miss Deaf Asia winner Deshna Jain will don the role of icons to motivate voters for exercising franchise in large numbers in the Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh.

And that’s not all as there is a strong possibility of Gwalior-born young Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan also donning the similar role of icon to work for increased voter turnout in home state MP in the coming days.

According to VL Kantha Rao, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO-MP) all three celebrities, including Govind Namdev (born in Sagar district of MP’s Bundelkhand region), Palak Muchhal (Bollywood singer hailing from Indore) and Miss Deaf Asia 2018 winner Deshna Jain (hailing from Tikamgarh district of MP’s Bundelkhand region) have been appointed as State Icons for Lok Sabha polls in the state.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The services of the three newly appointed State Icons for LS polls will be used under ECI’s Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) plan for voter awareness and promotion of the EVM-VVPAT usage.

The state already has two icons under the SVEEP plan, including Hoshangabad-born Maine Pyar Kiya-fame TV and film actor Rajiv Verma and Bhopal-born Ye Hain Mohabbatein-fame TV actor Divyanka Tripathi, said CEO-MP.

According to informed official sources at the CEO-MP office, talks are also underway with another celebrity, the Gwalior-born Sonu Ke Teetu Ki Sweety and Pyar Ka Punchnama-fame young Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan for being appointed as state icon for the LS polls.

“The three newly appointed State Icons for LS polls in MP will feature in advertisement campaigns as well as also attend events to directly interact with voters and motivate them to vote in large numbers. Efforts are also being made for their Facebook Live sessions for addressing the electoral cause,” a CEO-MP office official told The New Indian Express.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in four phases in MP, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for the 29 seats in MP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, which were held in three phases, around 62% voter turnout was reported in the state.