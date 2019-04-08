Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mayawati preaches unity, asks Muslims to be wary of Congress

Manish Anand By

DEOBAND (UTTAR PRADESH): Underlining the unity of the mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati joined hands with SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday on the sprawling Dar-ul-Uloom seminary to issue a call to their constituents to stay united to defeat the BJP.

For once, the maidan sported a mix of the indigo (BSP), red (SP) and white (RLD) flags to showcase unity as Mayawati warned against the division of votes. Her speech was directed largely at minorities: “Stay cautious of the Congress bid to distract. Our aim is to uproot the Narendra Modi sarkar.”

Mayawati attending the first joint rally of the alliance was significant, as was the venue, as it indicated the value the grouping placed on the Muslim vote.

Interestingly, while Mayawati was blistering in her attack on the Congress, Akhilesh—whose party has liaised with the Congress in UPA-I and offered outside support to UPA-II—chose not attack it, thus keeping the door open for future realignment.

Mayawati has been riled by BSP members joining the Congress of late and also threatened by its NYAY scheme that promises Rs 72,000 annually to the poorest of the poor.

Also, Congress’ potential growth in UP can only happen at the cost of the BSP.

The BSP chief criticised the Congress for fielding Muslim candidates in the region “to split minority votes". Priyanka Gandhi, Congress general secretary, too, was in her line of fire.

“Some people think that by going to temples and mosques and taking dips in the Ganga and Yamuna, their past misdeeds would be erased,” she said, adding, “Congress’ only tactic is to divide votes so that we lose to the BJP.”

Eight Lok Sabha seats in Western UP, including Saharanpur, Baghpat and Muzaffarnagar, will go to the polls in the first phase on April 11.