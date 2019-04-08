Home Nation

Manipur HC orders release of journalist held under National Security Act since November

On November 21 last year, Wangkhem was arrested under Sections 294 and 500 of the IPC in addition to Section 124 A, which deals with sedition.

Published: 08th April 2019 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jailed Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem

Jailed Manipur journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem (Photo | Twitter)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Manipur High Court on Monday ordered for the release of journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem, detained under National Security Act (NSA) since last November for his alleged “offensive” remarks in a video uploaded on Facebook.

“The honourable high court has today ordered for his release. We are awaiting a copy of the court’s order. We are hopeful that he will be released soon,” Wangkhem’s wife, Ranjita Elangbam, said.

Earlier, she had filed a petition in the court with a prayer for his release. The court completed the hearings of the petition on March 4 but reserved the judgment.

On November 21 last year, Wangkhem was arrested under Sections 294 and 500 of the IPC in addition to Section 124 A, which deals with sedition, for his criticism of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh and the BJP-RSS and later, sentenced to one year’s “detention” by a local court.

He had uploaded a video on Facebook two days ahead of his arrest wherein he used expletives several times to slam the BJP-RSS and the state government. He had described the CM as a “puppet of Modi and Hindutva”. He was miffed with the state government for organizing a function to mark the birth anniversary of Rani Lakshmibai. He said she had nothing to do with Manipur’s freedom movement.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Manipur High Court National Security Act Kishorechandra Wangkhem

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp