MP minister PC Sharma booked for poll code violation in Bhopal

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A case of model code of conduct violation was registered against Madhya Pradesh Minister for Law and Legislative Affairs PC Sharma on Monday for allegedly promising jobs to booth level workers of Congress party at a program in Narmada Bhawan in Bhopal on April 2.

Sharma, a close confidant of ex-CM and Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Digvijaya Singh was booked under Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of IPC at the TT Nagar police station on the recommendation of Bhopal district election officer on Monday.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“Detailed probe on the complaint of BJP leaders made on April 4 prima facie established violation of model code of conduct by Sharma. Detailed examination of the video footage and minister’s speech of the April 2 program too showed clear violation of the poll code, after which the case was registered,” Bhopal district election officer Sudam Khade said on Monday.

On April 4, the Bhopal district election officer (also the district collector) Sudam Khade had issued notice to the minister for allegedly promising jobs to booth workers of Congress party at a gathering of party workers in the Narmada Bhawan on April 2.

While addressing the program, Sharma had promised jobs and business to party’s all those booth level workers, who do their job well. He had said that efforts will be made in some or the other manner to render the party workers jobs, may be through the municipal corporation.

Importantly, Congress candidate from Bhopal seat Digvijaya Singh and ex-union minister Suresh Pachouri too were present at the April 2 event.

On April 4, the BJP has submitted a complaint in the matter, demanding action against Sharma for violating the poll code.

Sharma, who is the MLA from Bhopal Dakshin Paschim seat is presently coordinating the elections for Digvijaya Singh in Bhopal.