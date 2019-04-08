Noida voters talk of graft, education & poverty

By Express News Service

NOIDA: For the residents of Noida who are all set to vote on April 11, the major issues such as corruption, “dissatisfactory” education, poverty and Ram Mandir will decide their choice of candidate.

Many including, those working at MNCs, felt that the Narendra Modi government’s “intense fight against terrorism” was of a great significance in deciding their vote. “We are quite dissatisfied with the Congress manifesto that speaks about amending the AFSPA and repealing the sedition law,” said Sumit Kumar, who works at Hewlett-Packard.

Voting issues are distinctly different for lower income voters. Many auto-rickshaw drivers complained they had to bribe the police for parking outside metro stations, where “earlier there was a designated space” for their vehicles. “Such corruption has to end. We are poor people and have to bribe the police to let us do our job,” said Babu Pandit, an auto driver.

Another auto-rickshaw driver, who comes from a lower caste, claimed NOTA is the “only option”. “I wish to give a message that no party is good for the country, when there is a huge discrimination against Muslims and lower castes. These parties only incite us against each other,” he asserted.

While unfulfillment of the promise to build a temple in Ayodhya is “disappointing” to some, others assert religious violence will be the factor deciding their vote. “My kids study at government schools...all I want is better education for them. There are numerous issues. The quality of teachers is not good. At times, teachers don’t even focus on doing their job,” said a 34-year-old tempo driver from Khoda village. “Many promises made by the previous government remain unfulfilled like building Ram Mandir. From the government, I expect that the promises made will be met.”

A 65-year-old shopkeeper in Sector 8 insisted that the construction of Ram Mandir was a “very important” matter. “It is the courts hampering them. I won’t blame BJP for not letting it happen.”

Azhar Ali, who has appeared in his Class 12 exams, voiced the concerns of the youth. “There should be more colleges and job opportunities. I fear I might not get to study at a good college as there is a crunch (of institutes). Where will I work after I finish my education?”