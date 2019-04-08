Home Nation

Ram Temple, farmers' income, Article 35A figure in BJP manifesto

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' (document of resolution) comes three days before the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections begin on April 11.

Published: 08th April 2019 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Sushma Swaraj, Rajnath Singh, PM Modi, BJP President Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley hold the BJP manifesto at an event in New Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP on Monday made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.

The party also promised to make India the third largest economy globally by 2030 and scrap Article 370 that gives special status to Jammu and Kashmir if it comes back to power.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the manifesto, titled 'Sankalpit Bharat, Sashakt Bharat' (Determined India, Empowered India), in the presence of BJP chief Amit Shah and other top leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley.

In the manifesto, the BJP also resolved to annul Article 35 A of the Constitution which says no outsider can own property in Jammu and Kashmir.

READ MORE | BJP manifesto not prepared by 'tukde tukde' mindset but with nationalist vision: Jaitley

On the economic front, the BJP said it aspired to make India the third largest economy of the world by 2030.

"This implies that we commit to make India a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025 and USD 10 trillion economy by 2032," it said.

The party promised it will continue with the simplification of the GST process by engaging in dialogue with all stakeholders.

The party said purchase of defence equipment will be fast tracked to strengthen the armed forces, adding that the BJP government will continue with its approach of zero tolerance towards terrorism if voted to power.

Security forces will continue to get a free hand to deal with terrorism, the document stated The party said it will implement NRC (National Register of Citizens) in a phased manner in various parts of the country.

About Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP said, "We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir."

"Let us work towards building a strong and inclusive India, whose citizens are assured of dignity, prosperity, security and opportunity," Modi wrote in the preface of the manifesto.

In his write up in the manifesto, Shah said, "In its tenure of five years, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been able to take many decisions which are historic and has ushered in a comprehensive and fundamental transformation.

He also referred to various schemes and decisions of the government, including Swachh Bharat Mission, Ujjawala Yojana, Saubhagya Yojana, demonetisation, GST, surgical strikes and air strikes.

In his remarks at the event, Shah said Modi has done justice to every sector of the society, with cooking gas connections in rural areas, housing and affordable healthcare for all and welfare schemes for farmers.

Calling the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls a "vision document", head of the party's manifesto committee Rajnath Singh on Monday said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was fully committed on nationalism and zero tolerance towards terrorism.

"Our 'Sankalp Patra' is a vision document that lists the expectations of 130 crore Indians," Singh said.

"We are fully committed on nationalism and zero tolerance towards terrorism," the Union home minister added.

He said the BJP was committed towards implementing a Uniform Civil Code in the country and all alternative options will be explored for the construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh in the most conducive manner.

The saffron party would ensure the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament with utmost respect to every state's cultural values, Singh said.

Salient points of BJP's manifesto

  • Rs 6000 yearly income support to all farmers, under Kisan Samman Nidhi

  • Pension facility to small and marginal farmers after 60 years of age

  • Short-term new agriculture loans up to Rs. 1 lakh at a 0% interest rate for 1-5 years on the condition of prompt repayment of the principal amount

  • Will try that the Ram Mandir be built as soon as possible in a harmonious environment.

  • 75 new medial colleges and post graduate colleges will be established

  • Rs 25 lakh crore to be spent on rural development in next five years

  • Strike capabilities of armed forces will be strengthened by giving them modern equipment

  • Committed to annulling Article 35 A of Constitution, provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents of J&K

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP manifesto Modi Amit Shah Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp