Range of BrahMos missiles may be increased from 400 km to 500 km

Last month, Maksichev told Sputnik that the serial production of BrahMos cruise missiles had started in March.

Published: 08th April 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

The air-launched Brahmos is capable of a range of more than 400 kms, said a source in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).| Express Photo Service

By ANI

MOSCOW: The range of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, produced jointly by Russia and India, is planned to be increased to 500 kilometres (311 miles) from 400 kilometres.

"We will come to hypersound via an increase in range. We have already confirmed 400 kilometres, in order to increase the range to 500, it is needed to increase the speed. Now the missile flies at speeds of 2.8 mach. We will achieve the speed of hypersound through modernization, it is more than 4.5 mach," Maksichev said.

BrahMos Aerospace is a joint venture of Russia's NPO Mashinostroyeniya and India's Defence Research and Development Organization. The company is producing the world's fastest cruise missile BrahMos, named after Brahmaputra and Moscow rivers.

