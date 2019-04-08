Home Nation

Vice Admiral Bimal Verma superseded for Naval Chief post, moves tribunal 

In his petition, Vice Admiral Verma has challenged the government's move to ignore his seniority and appoint his junior as the next chief of Navy. 

Published: 08th April 2019

L-R: Vice Admiral Bimal Verma and Vice Admiral Karambir Singh. (Photos | Indian Navy)

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, the seniormost in terms of length of service in the Navy, on Monday moved the Armed Forces Tribunal against Centre's move to appoint Vice Admiral Karambir Singh as the next Chief of Indian Navy by superseding him.

In his petition, Vice Admiral Verma has challenged the government's move to ignore his seniority and appoint his junior as the next chief of Navy. Vice Admiral Karambir Singh will take over as the new Navy Chief after Admiral Sunil Lanba will complete his three-year term on May 31 this year.

Vice Admiral Karambir Singh, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOC-in-C) East, will be the first helicopter pilot of Indian Navy to become Chief Naval Staff.

"The Government has appointed Vice Admiral Karanbir Singh, Eastern Naval Commander as the next Chief of Naval Staff in place of Admiral Sunil Lanba who vacates the office on 31 May 2019," Defence Ministry spokesperson Col Aman Anand earlier said.

This was the second time, including the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as Army Chief in 2016, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government had not gone by seniority but merit among the senior most officers.

Singh has been heading the Port Blair based Andaman and Nicobar Command for almost three years. He is from 56th course of the National Defence Academy's Hunter Squadron. He also served as the Vice Chief of Naval Staff at the headquarters in New Delhi before moving to Vishakhapatnam last year as Eastern Naval Commander.

(With ANI inputs)

