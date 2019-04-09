Mob attacks Muslim man for selling 'beef' in Assam, force-feeds pork

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Guwahati: A Muslim man in Assam was thrashed by a mob for allegedly selling beef in his “rice hotel”.

The victim, Shaukat Ali, was also allegedly forced to eat pork as punishment by locals, according to an NDTV report.

Ali, who was injured in the incident, was admitted to a local hospital for treatment. The incident, which occurred in Northern Assam’s Biswanath Chariali on Sunday, came to light on Monday evening after a video of it, captured by the locals, had gone viral on social media.

The family of the victim has filed an FIR with the police who arrested two people. Five others were picked up earlier and let go after they had signed a good behaviour bond under Section 107 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The police asked people to not circulate the video. They have convened a meeting with the locals on Tuesday afternoon. Admitting that his brother sold meat in his eatery, Mohammed Sahabuddin told this newspaper selling beef in the area was never an issue. He alleged that his brother was also force-fed pork by the mob that day.