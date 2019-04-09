Home Nation

'Chowkidar' is not just a thief, a coward too: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

The Congress President said Modi is not the Chowkidar of the public or farmers but that of Anil Ambani.

Published: 09th April 2019 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign rally in Assam (Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said “Chowkidar” is not just a “chor” (thief) but a “darpok” (coward) too.

His jibe was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Assam’s Barak Valley.

ALSO READ | Will introduce single-window system for education loans if voted to power: Rahul

“I told Chowkidar, you talk about corruption, so let’s debate on the issue with me. However, Chowkidar doesn’t have the guts to face me. He got frightened and fled. Chowkidar knew if the debate took place, Rahul Gandhi would have talked about the Rafale fighter jets’ deal. Rupees thirty thousand crore given to Anil Ambani would have also come up for discussion. Chowkidar is not just a thief, Chowkidar is also a coward,” Gandhi told the crowd at the rally.

He said Modi is not the Chowkidar of the public or farmers but that of Anil Ambani.

Alleging that in the past five years, the Modi government had done injustice to the people of the country, he said the Congress would give justice.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“As the Modi government gave money to only 15 rich people of the country non-stop, the Congress will come up with Nyay Yojana. If voted to power, the Congress will prepare a list of India’s 20 per cent of the poorest people. An estimated five crore families and 25 crore people will have their names on the list. Every year, Rs.72,000 will be credited to their bank accounts. It will come to Rs.3.6 lakh in five years,” Gandhi said.

ALSO READ | It’s Rahul Gandhi Vs. Rahul Gandhi in wild campaign

He asserted that the Congress would turn Barak Valley into a centre of trade and commerce in Northeast. “We will reopen Assam’s two paper mills. Also, no genuine Indian will be left out of the NRC (National Register of Citizens),” he promised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Chowkidar Assam polls Lok sabha polls 2019 General Elections 2019 PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp