'Chowkidar' is not just a thief, a coward too: Rahul Gandhi in Assam

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said “Chowkidar” is not just a “chor” (thief) but a “darpok” (coward) too.

His jibe was directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Assam’s Barak Valley.

ALSO READ | Will introduce single-window system for education loans if voted to power: Rahul

“I told Chowkidar, you talk about corruption, so let’s debate on the issue with me. However, Chowkidar doesn’t have the guts to face me. He got frightened and fled. Chowkidar knew if the debate took place, Rahul Gandhi would have talked about the Rafale fighter jets’ deal. Rupees thirty thousand crore given to Anil Ambani would have also come up for discussion. Chowkidar is not just a thief, Chowkidar is also a coward,” Gandhi told the crowd at the rally.

He said Modi is not the Chowkidar of the public or farmers but that of Anil Ambani.

Alleging that in the past five years, the Modi government had done injustice to the people of the country, he said the Congress would give justice.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“As the Modi government gave money to only 15 rich people of the country non-stop, the Congress will come up with Nyay Yojana. If voted to power, the Congress will prepare a list of India’s 20 per cent of the poorest people. An estimated five crore families and 25 crore people will have their names on the list. Every year, Rs.72,000 will be credited to their bank accounts. It will come to Rs.3.6 lakh in five years,” Gandhi said.

ALSO READ | It’s Rahul Gandhi Vs. Rahul Gandhi in wild campaign

He asserted that the Congress would turn Barak Valley into a centre of trade and commerce in Northeast. “We will reopen Assam’s two paper mills. Also, no genuine Indian will be left out of the NRC (National Register of Citizens),” he promised.