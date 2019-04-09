Home Nation

Dedicate your first vote to Balakot airstrike heroes, PM Modi urges youth

Modi also attacked Congress, holding the Grand Old Party responsible for the creation of Pakistan during independence.

Published: 09th April 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AUSA (Maharashtra): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held Congress responsible for the creation of Pakistan.

Addressing a poll rally at this town in Latur district of Maharashtra, Modi also appeared to be treading sensitive ground by asking first-time voters to dedicate their first vote to those who carried out air strike in Balakot.

"Can your first vote be dedicated to those who carried out air strike," Modi said, appealing to first-time voters.

Pakistan would not have born had Congress leaders acted wisely in the pre-independence era, Modi said, as he stepped attack on the Grand Old Party.

"Had Congress leaders acted wisely during the pre-independence era, this Pakistan would not have born," Modi said.

Modi said the Congress party's manifesto speaks the same language as that of Pakistan.

He accused the Congress and its ally NCP of standing with those who want a separate Prime Minister for Jammu and Kashmir.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Modi was referring to National Conference leader Omar Abdullah's remark in this connection.

Hitting out at NCP chief Sharad Pawar on the issue, Modi asked if it behoved the Maratha strongman to join forces with the parties holding such a view.

On the other hand, Modi said under the BJP's watch it was the policy of 'New India' that it will kill terrorists barging into their dens.

The prime minister reiterated his allegation that the opposition parties that they were questioning the valour of the security forces post last month's Pulwama terror attack.

Modi also hailed the manifesto of the BJP, released in Delhi Monday, and said the party was committed to national security and farmers' welfare among others.

"Your trust is my biggest accomplishment in last five years," Modi told the crowd.

He also said his objective is to rid India of naxal and Maoist menace.

